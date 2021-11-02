Who is better MPV in terms of price, features and mileage, know here

For a large family, which is better in terms of mileage and features in a small budget, Maruti Ertiga or Renault Triber, know here

If your family is big and you are planning to buy a 7 seater car but have not been able to select any car yet, then today we will tell you the complete details of those two 7 seater cars which can fit in low budget and are available in these. You have strong mileage with premium features.

For this comparison, today we have Maruti Ertiga and Renault Triber 7 seater car, in which you will know the complete details of both of them from price to features and mileage.

Maruti Ertiga: Maruti Ertiga is the best selling 7 seater car of its company, which the company has launched with four variants. In this Ertiga, the company has given a 1462 cc engine, which is a 1.5 liter capacity petrol engine based on Smart Mild Hybrid technology.

This engine generates 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Talking about the features of Ertiga, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like projector headlamps, ventilated cup holder, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and reverse parking camera have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of this car, Maruti claims that it gives a mileage of 19 kmpl. The starting price of this car is Rs 7.96 lakh which goes up to Rs 10.69 lakh in the top model.

Renault Triber: Renault Triber is the cheapest 7 seater car of its company, which the company has launched in four variants. This car has been given a four-cylinder 999 cc engine, which is a 1.3 liter capacity petrol engine.

This engine can generate 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, features like 20.32 cm touchscreen media nav infotainment system, steering mounted audio and phone controls, LED instrument cluster, smart keyless access, push start stop button and projector headlamp with LED DRL.

Regarding the mileage of this car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 20.0 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 5.50 lakh, which goes up to Rs 7.95 lakh in the top model.