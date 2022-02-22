Auto

Who is better sports bike in low budget, know here

Who is better sports bike in low budget, know here
Know today in Two Wheeler Compare TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 which bike can be a better option.

In the two wheeler sector of the country, there is a lot of demand for those entry level bikes of the sports bike segment which come in low budget and get attractive design with fast speed.

If you also want to buy a sports bike that comes at a low price, then here you can know the complete details of the two bikes of this segment which are liked for their speed and style.

For this sports bike comparison, today we have TVS Apache RTR 160 and Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 bikes in which you will know the complete details of both of them from price to specification.

TVS Apache RTR 160: TVS Apache RTR 160 bike is counted among the best selling bikes of its company, two variants of which the company has launched in the market.

The bike is powered by a 159.7 cc single cylinder engine that generates 15.53 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brakes in both the front and rear wheels, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been given.

Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 50 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Apache RTR 160 bike is Rs 1.09 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.12 lakh on going to the top variant.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160: It is a stylish and fast-paced bike which the company has launched in the market with only one variant.

The bike is powered by a 160.3 cc single cylinder engine producing 17.2 PS of power and 14.6 Nm of peak torque mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Talking about the braking system, a combination of disc brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been given.

Regarding mileage, Bajaj Auto claims that this Bajaj Pulsar NS160 bike gives a mileage of 48 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj Pulsar NS160 bike is Rs. 1,19,418 which when on road goes up to Rs. 1,40,851.


