Who is better sports bike in low budget, read report

Know here in Sports Bike Compare who can fit in your budget between Hero Xtreme 160R vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160.

In the bike sector, the sports bike segment is a very expensive and premium segment, in which sports bikes with high speed and attractive sporty design are available.

But there are some bikes in this which are easily available at a low price, which we call entry level sports bikes, if you also want to buy a sports bike in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of two such popular bikes.

In this comparison, we have Hero Xtreme 160R and Bajaj Pulsar NS160, in which we are telling the complete details of both of them from price to features.

Hero Xtreme 160R: Hero Xtreme 160R is an aggressively designed sports bike which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

This bike has a 163 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates 15.2 PS of power and 14 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has installed disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been added.

Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 55.47 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Xtreme 160R is Rs 1.11 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.16 lakh on the top variant.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is touted as a fast-paced sports bike that the company has launched with just one variant.

The bike is powered by a 160.3 cc single cylinder engine which is a DTSi FI engine based on air-cooled technology. This engine generates 17.2 PS of power and 14.6 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has installed disc brakes in both its wheels, with which a single channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Bajaj claims that it gives a mileage of 48 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is Rs 1.19 Lakh (ex-showroom).