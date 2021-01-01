Who is Bhavina Patel: Polio at the age of one year …

The first player to win a medal in Tete Bhavina defeated Rankovic 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in the semifinals, which lasted 19 minutes. Bhavina is the first Indian women’s table tennis player to reach the semi-finals of the Paralympic Games. Bhavina will face China’s Zhang Mia in the semifinals on Saturday.

Once ranked second in the world Bhavina, 34, is currently ranked 12th in the world. Bhavina, who started playing table tennis for recreation in a wheelchair, was ranked second in the world at one time. He achieved this feat after winning the 2011 PTT Thailand Table Tennis Championships. She won a silver medal in the women’s singles class 4 at the Beijing Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in October 2013.

Class 4 category players Bhavina performed a miracle again at the 2017 Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing. This time the color of the medal was bronze. She is a fourth-class para athlete. That is, the arm of these athletes is completely protected, injury to the lower back or cerebral palsy can lead to their weakness.

Poverty and neglect put you in a wheelchair Born on November 16 in Bhavnagar, a small village in Gujarat's Mehsana district, Bhavina had an accident when she was just 12 months old. Coming from a middle class family, Bhavina was suffering from polio. The only earning father in the family of five did not have enough money for treatment. She later underwent surgery in Visakhapatnam, but the reckless feeling of neglecting her rehabilitation did not result.

India’s Bhavina Patel secured a medal for the country as she advanced to the semifinals of the women’s table tennis singles class 4 at the Paralympic Games. Bhavina, 34, of Ahmedabad, advanced to the semifinals after defeating 2016 Rio Paralympic gold medalist Borislava Perich Rankov of Serbia 3-0 in a straight game.