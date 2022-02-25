Who is Biden Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson?



President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is a judge who is respected by members of both parties, has connections to a former GOP speaker in the House, and is known for doing a great deal of damage to former President Donald Trump.

Gadget Clock confirmed Friday morning that Biden would choose Jackson for the seat of retired Justice Stephen Brayer, confirming that Jackson would become the first black woman on the Supreme Court.

Jackson is currently sitting in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, where Biden nominated him to take the seat of Attorney General Merrick Garland less than a year ago. He was the most high-profile choice in the first round of Biden’s judicial nominations.

Jackson has long been touted as a potential candidate for a future Supreme Court seat in progressive circles – and the president made it a reality on Friday.

Jackson comes with the kind of credentials seen among many Supreme Court nominees. He holds a degree from Harvard Law School and is a clerk with Breyer. He was a clerk before him and in the first circuit in the Massachusetts district.

He also has experience in personal practice and was appointed Vice Chairman of the US Sentencing Commission in 2010. Prior to that, Jackson was a public defender from 2007 to 2010.

Jackson was nominated by former President Barack Obama to a federal district court and was confirmed by Biden in 2013 before he was elected to the DC circuit in 2021.

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals has produced a number of judges, including Brett Kavanagh, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Antonin Scalia and Chief Justice John Roberts.

Jackson was confirmed in his current position on the DC Circuit 53-44 and in 2013 by a voice vote in district court.

At a confirmation hearing in Jackson’s district court before the Senate Judiciary Committee in late 2012, his brother-in-law introduced him. That brother-in-law was raped. Paul Ryan, R-Weiss, who became House Speaker in 2015.

“I appreciate the opportunity to share my favorable recommendation for Ketanji Brown Jackson. I know he is definitely worthy,” Ryan said at the time. “Now, our politics may be different, but my admiration for Ketanji’s intelligence, for his character, for his honesty is unquestionable. He is an amazing person, and I recommend him favorably for your consideration.”

Jackson’s third judicial committee hearing is set for next week.

Perhaps his most high-profile opinion has come to the DC District Court between the House Judiciary Committee and former White House Counsel Don McGann. Trump ordered McGann not to testify before the committee, despite the subpoena, citing executive privileges.

Jackson ruled in favor of the committee that McGann could be forced to testify.

Jackson wrote in his judgment against McGann, “Simply put, the primary acceptance of the last 250 years of recorded American history is that presidents are not kings.” “This means that they have nothing to do with loyalty or blood, the fate of which they are entitled to control. Rather, in this land of freedom, it is undeniable that White House staffers work for the people of the United States, and they defend the United States Constitution.” Swears. “

The verdict was appealed for several years, but McGann and the committee eventually came to an agreement on his testimony.

Jackson was pressured to run for the Supreme Court – and before that for his Circuit Court position – by staff affiliated with the Progressive Judiciary Demand Justice.

“Jackson will bring more experience as a trial court judge than any other Supreme Court judge,” Demanding Justice Jackson said Friday.

Demand Justice has included Jackson in the Supreme Court’s proposed list for the 2019 Democratic presidential candidates.

“His qualifications are rather amazing,” said Lena Zverenstein, senior director of the Fair Court Campaign at the 2021 Liberal Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

“He is a man who must know how laws and constitutions affect people’s lives and how they are lived, and how the rights of the people can be protected,” he added. “He has shown through a number of cases that I have a quick opportunity to review that he is of a fair mind.”

Despite Jackson’s support from Democrats and even some GOP lawmakers, conservative activists are expected to strongly back his nomination due to the high stakes of the Supreme Court seat.

“Through the deliberate nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden has made it clear that his top priority is to return the left-wing dark money network that has spent more than a billion dollars to help him and the Senate Democrats elect,” said Carrie Severino, president of the Conservative Judiciary. .

“Before he was elected, Biden campaigned on the promise of unity and moderation. But since taking office, he has been pursuing extremist extremism,” he added. “With Jackson’s nomination today, Biden is going to calm his generous dark money friends.”

Gadget Clock’ Chad program contributed to this report.