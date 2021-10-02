Who is Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian: Find out about Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian who sold tickets of Salman Khan’s films in black to pay the fee

Vishal Kotian became the second confirmed contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Vishal Kotian entered the stage by performing a dance on the stage. Salman Khan was impressed by Vishal’s personality. But when Vishal told him the story of his struggle, Salman was impressed and hugged Vishal.

Vishal is a popular TV actor of Kotian. He has acted in TV shows like ‘Akbar Ka Bal Birbal’, ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’ and ‘Shri Adi Manav’.



Salman was told ‘Dronacharya’, sold black tickets and paid the fee

Vishal Kotian said that Salman Khan is his Dronacharya and it is because of him that he has been able to move forward in life. Vishal Kotian said that Salman became Dronacharya for him against his will and helped in schooling. How did you help Explaining this, Vishal said that when he was in fourth class, he sold tickets for Salman’s released film ‘Veergati’ in black and paid the fee. After this, when he came in 9th class, Salman Khan’s film ‘Bandhan’ was released.

Lives in vast poverty, son of garage owner

Vishal Kotian said that after that he sold the tickets for the movie ‘Bandhan’ in black and paid the school fees of 9th standard. Vishal Kotian said he came from a very poor family and lived in the Dagdi Chaal area of ​​Mumbai. Conditions were not good for paying fees. But Vishal Kotian did not allow the reality of life and the dream of poverty to dominate his dreams.

When people dreamed of becoming heroes, they used to taunt

Vishal Kotia had decided that he would live up to his dreams. He also remembers the days when people used to taunt him for dreaming. Vishal Kotian told Salman Khan, ‘I come from an area where people say the driver’s son will become the driver, Watchman’s son is Watchman and look, today the garage owner’s son is standing in front of you. ‘



Vishal further said, ‘When I was dreaming of becoming a hero or watching a movie as a child, people used to say that if you see your dreams like this, then your reality should match. So I changed my reality so that it would match my dreams and today I am standing in front of the actor whose movie tickets are sold in black. My dream has come true. You have inspired me so much. I have an MBA in Finance.



Debuting in the acting field in 1998, he worked with Mithun Da

Vishal Kotian made his TV debut in 1998 with ‘Dil Will Pyaar Vyar’. After that, he did many TV shows including ‘Family No. 1’, ‘Shash Koi Hai’, ‘Dil Hai Phir Bhi Hindustani’, ‘Aisa Desh Hai Mera’, ‘CID’ and ‘Pyaar Mein Twist’. Vishal Kotian starred in Mithun Chakraborty starrer ‘Don Muthu Swami’ in 2008.