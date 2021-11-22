Who Is Billy Evans, Elizabeth Holmes’s Boyfriend?

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of blood test start-up Thernos, appeared in court on Monday to testify her second day. She was accompanied by her mother, Noel Holmes, and another person who was a constant presence in the trial with her: Billy Evans, her partner.

Mr. Evans’ family founded the Evans Hotel Group, a hotel chain in Southern California. He graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2015 and worked at tech start-ups until early 2019, according to his public LinkedIn page.

Not much is known in public about Ms. Holmes’ relationship with Mr. Evans. The two first appeared together at the Burning Man Festival in 2018, the year Theranos closed. Mr. Evans and Ms. Holmes, 37, gave birth together in July; She often punches diapers in court.

Mr. Evans often sits in his reserved row with the rest of Ms. Holmes’ family in a courtroom in San Jose, California, occasionally leaning towards Noel Holmes while testifying. He and other members of Ms. Holmes’ team live on their own and do not interact with the press or the public. He declined to comment on the case.