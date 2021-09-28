Who is Bright Light: Big Boss 15 Final Contestants Learn all about Bright Light-

Popular TV actress Tejaswi Prakash is all set to explode in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Tejaswi has won the hearts of people with her dangerous stunts in the 10th season of Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi’. It will be interesting to see how long she can last in Salman Khan’s show.

Who is the bright light and from where he started his career. Here we are telling some interesting stories related to his life and career.



She was an engineer before becoming a brilliant actress

Tejaswi Prakash’s family is very close to music. She belongs to a music family but is an engineer by profession. But he loved acting so much that he quit his job in engineering.

He started his career at the age of 18

Tejaswi Prakash graduated from Mumbai University with a degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering and later turned to acting after completing his engineering career. Tejaswi Prakash started his career at the age of 18.



The identity gained from this TV show

He started his acting career in 2012 with the TV show ‘2612’. After this, she appeared in TV shows like ‘Sanskar-Dharohar Apna Ki’, ‘Swaragini-Jode Rishtan Ke Sur’, ‘Paharedar Piya Ki’ and ‘Silsila Badalte Rishtan Ka’.

Also did many reality shows

In addition to the Daily Soap, Bright Publications has also done a number of reality shows. In addition to ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 10’, she appeared in shows like ‘Kitchen Champion 5’, ‘Comedy Nights Live’, ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ and ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’.

Name associated with Shivin Narang

While participating in ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 10’, Tejaswi Prakash’s name was linked with co-contestant and TV actor Shivin Narang. The bonding of the two was well liked in this show. Although the names of the two have been linked, Tejaswi Prakash had said about his relationship with Shivin, ‘I don’t know what bonds fans have seen between me and Shivin, but we are both good friends.’

This TV show caused a lot of controversy and had to be stopped

In 2017, the bright light came into the limelight when there was a commotion in his TV show ‘Paharedar Piya Ki’. Tejaswi was in front of the child artist in that show. According to the show’s story, she married a 9-year-old boy and became his guardian. Seeing the growing controversy on the show, the producers abruptly shut it down.