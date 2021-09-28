Who is Bright Light: Big Boss 15 Final Contestants Learn all about Bright Light-
She was an engineer before becoming a brilliant actress
Tejaswi Prakash’s family is very close to music. She belongs to a music family but is an engineer by profession. But he loved acting so much that he quit his job in engineering.
Read: From Umar Riaz to Tejaswi Prakash, these are the definitive contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 15’
He started his career at the age of 18
Tejaswi Prakash graduated from Mumbai University with a degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering and later turned to acting after completing his engineering career. Tejaswi Prakash started his career at the age of 18.
The identity gained from this TV show
He started his acting career in 2012 with the TV show ‘2612’. After this, she appeared in TV shows like ‘Sanskar-Dharohar Apna Ki’, ‘Swaragini-Jode Rishtan Ke Sur’, ‘Paharedar Piya Ki’ and ‘Silsila Badalte Rishtan Ka’.
Also did many reality shows
In addition to the Daily Soap, Bright Publications has also done a number of reality shows. In addition to ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 10’, she appeared in shows like ‘Kitchen Champion 5’, ‘Comedy Nights Live’, ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ and ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’.
Name associated with Shivin Narang
While participating in ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 10’, Tejaswi Prakash’s name was linked with co-contestant and TV actor Shivin Narang. The bonding of the two was well liked in this show. Although the names of the two have been linked, Tejaswi Prakash had said about his relationship with Shivin, ‘I don’t know what bonds fans have seen between me and Shivin, but we are both good friends.’
This TV show caused a lot of controversy and had to be stopped
In 2017, the bright light came into the limelight when there was a commotion in his TV show ‘Paharedar Piya Ki’. Tejaswi was in front of the child artist in that show. According to the show’s story, she married a 9-year-old boy and became his guardian. Seeing the growing controversy on the show, the producers abruptly shut it down.
#Bright #Light #Big #Boss #Final #Contestants #Learn #Bright #Light
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.