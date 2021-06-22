Who is Carl Nassib? The First Openly Gay NFL Player

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib walked out of his home in West Chester, Pa., Looked straight into his phone, and did something he hoped someday wouldn’t be necessary.

In a few short sentences, Nassib, 28, turned out to be gay. The music video he recorded and then posted to his Instagram account made him the first active NFL player to do so.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a while now,” Nassib said. “But I finally feel comfortable enough to take it off my chest.”