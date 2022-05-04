Who is Casey White, the escaped Alabama murder suspect?



Casey Cole White, who is facing a pending capital murder trial in Alabama and is already serving a 75-year sentence for attempted murder and kidnapping, escaped custody on April 29, giving birth to a nationwide manhunt.

According to the local sheriff, Vicky White, assistant director of correction at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, allegedly helped the convicted felon and murder suspect get out of the county jail in broad daylight on Friday.

Casey White, 38, 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs between 260 and 330 pounds, according to authorities and prison records.

According to former classmates, he was a football player at West Limestone High School and grew up in rural Leicester, Alabama.

Neighbors who knew him said he was calm and often polite – but there was “no moral checkpoint.”

Court records show he pleaded guilty to a 2010 domestic assault for attacking a male relative with an ax handle and was sentenced to six years in state prison.

Then, in 2015, in a fit of rage over an ex-girlfriend, he rushed to her home with two handguns, according to court documents.

Suspecting he was sleeping with one of the residents, he entered the back bedroom and saw his two roommates holding hands with each other and realized according to police documents that they were not involved with his ex.

He orders roommates to point to the gun point, then turns his anger on his ex-girlfriend.

According to a warrant relating to the December 2015 home invasion, “the victim was able to get past him and out the back door.”

He told investigators he shot her but missed her as he ran. He continued firing and shot the roommates’ dog and fled through the front door.

The former escapes through the back door and the roommates climb through the bathroom window and run to the neighbor’s house.

Respondents saw bullet holes in the wall, the dog dead in the hallway and two children taking refuge in the basement.

But White got into a stolen car, and police chased him across the state line in Giles County, Tennessee, before police finally cornered him.

“He said he wanted to kill her and the police wanted to kill him,” the warrant said. “His only regret was that none of them succeeded. He said he would kill the victim if he was released.”

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that he had also threatened to kill his ex-sister. Local and federal law enforcement said two of their potential targets were alerted to his escape and kept under protection.

“The area he came from, West Limestone, is a very rear-end, wooded area, not very populated,” a former acquaintance told Gadget Clock Digital on condition of anonymity because of security concerns. “He knows the area well. I don’t believe they ran to the beach. He would have done what he said before without him.”

Vicky White was expected to retire on Friday before fleeing. He held his house in mid-April and told colleagues for months that he planned to move to the beach.

Rural West Limestone, 30 miles from the nearest town, and a vast expanse of forest, farmland, hills and pits, could be an ideal place to hide fugitives, according to area residents as well as former investigators.

“The Marshals are going to find out,” said David Katz, a former DEA special agent who took part in Manhunt in 1990 for Mobster Constable Gus Fares. “They will talk to someone who is raising him, who went hunting with him, and will find out in what area, in what part of the country, he is most at home.”

A jury found him guilty of seven counts of assault with attempted murder and multiple counts of kidnapping. The records show an earlier conviction for domestic violence.

Two months before the crime, Connie Ridgeway, 58, was beaten and stabbed to death at her home in nearby Rogersville.

While serving a 75-year sentence in a crime incitement case, White told authorities he was guilty of a homicide for a 2015 hire conspiracy, then not guilty of insanity.

Austin Williams, Rizvi’s son, said he had trouble believing in the murder for rent theory, but noted that his mother was expected to testify in a fraud case involving another woman before the attack.

“His romantic relationship probably won’t last long,” he told Gadget Clock Digital, sharing a warning to Vicky White: “Get away from her and leave her as soon as possible.”