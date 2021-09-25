Who is Donal Bisht: Learn all about Salman Khan show Bigg Boss 15 contestants

Actress Donal Bisht is one of the confirmed contestants of ‘Bigg Boss’ 15. Right now, people are trying to find out about Donal (Donal Bisht), who has been included in the list of the first confirmed 5 members of this reality show, who is he in the end?

Donal is not new to the industry. However, before joining the world of television and web series, Donal remained a journalist. Before entering the world of television, Donnell worked as a journalist for a news channel. Donal has also hosted DD National and Chitrahar (2015).



Donal appeared in ‘Airlines’ in 2015 and her character in the show was that of a journalist. However, Donal had a small role in the show. Later that year, she appeared in the lead role in ‘Twist Wala Love’ as Dr. Shelley. During 2015-17, she appeared in the role of Sakshi Deol in ‘Kalash – Ek Vishwas’. Donal has appeared in ‘Ek Deewana Tha’ in 2017-18, ‘Lal Ishq’, ‘Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’ in 2018-19, ‘Dil To Happy Hai Ji’ in 2019.

In addition to the lead role in the upcoming web series ‘Tia and Raj’ on MX Player, he has also produced it.

Donal is very popular because of her social media pictures. Donal often shares her glamorous pictures, which is why she always stays in the headlines among the fans. About 1 million fans follow Donal on Instagram.

It remains to be seen how much this ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will increase its fan following. Can Donal win the hearts of fans across the country with her style?