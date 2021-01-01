Who is Emma Radukanu: Who is Emma Radukanu: Who made history by winning the US Open at the age of 18 without losing a set

Britain’s long wait is over Emma Radukanu is the first British woman since 1968 to win the US Open women’s singles title. Previously, Virginia Wade won the US Open title for Britain in 1968, and Wimbledon in 1977. She was the last woman to win a Grand Slam for Britain. That is, 44 years later, a British woman won the Grand Slam.

The parents are Romanian Emma’s parents, Ian and Rini, are from Bucharest, Romania. They later moved to Canada, where Emma was born. When Emma was two years old, the whole family moved to Britain. What is special is Emma’s role model is Simona Halep, who is from Romania.

Both have close ties to Canada Notably, both players who reached the US Open, in addition to being young, have a deep connection to Canada. Leela was representing Canada, while Emma was born on November 13, 2002, in Toronto, Canada.

This is the first time since 1999 that this has happened Emma is 18, while her opponent Leelah is 19. For the first time since 1999, the two youngsters met in the final of the US Open. In 1999, a title match was played between 17-year-old Serena Williams and 18-year-old Martina Hingis. Serena won the match.

Emma Radukanu … is the name that has made history by sweeping the veterans at the US Open 2020. The 18-year-old British tennis star defeated Canada’s Leela Fernandes 6-4, 6-3 despite an ankle injury. Emma’s title will also go down in history as she won all 18 sets during her campaign. After this historic victory, Emma dominated social media. Everyone is talking about them.