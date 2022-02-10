Who Is Evan Berle? – Gadget Clock

World

Chloe Kim won her second gold in the women’s snowboarding halfpipe final, defending her title from 2018, and snaring the top of the podium for Team USA for just the second time of these Winter Olympics.

The 21-year-old Californian became the first woman in history to earn back-to-back golds in the snowboarding halfpipe. Kim, who is on her own in Beijing, was not able to see her parents in the crowd cheering her on. But she was able to share a heartfelt on-screen moment with them after her win.

Not there to join in that celebration was Kim’s boyfriend, skateboarder Evan Berle — but he did offer up some touching tributes to her on Instagram afterward.

“Words cannot describe how proud I am of this girl right now!” Berle wrote, according to People, which captured the story on his Instagram. “I am so honored to be a part of your life and this journey the last couple years.”

“You have worked so hard for this moment. I love you so much,” he concluded, tacking on a red heart emoji and tagging his girlfriend,” he added.

So what’s the story behind the romance? According to Cosmopolitan, the two became “Instagram official” in January 2021, which is when Berle shared the above post, though they apparently started dating at least a year before that.

Berle is 23 and the two live together in Los Angeles, where they enjoy their adorable pet pooch, Cosmo reported. Berle’s LinkedIn page says he is an art history student at Santa Monica College, and we’re sure to learn more about the couple quite soon.

In the meantime, see Kim’s halftime final highlights from the 2022 Winter Olympics below.

Chloe Kim defends gold with sensational run, attempts 1260s

USA’s Chloe Kim hit a pair of 1080s on her first run to score a 94.00 and ultimately defend her Olympic gold from PyeongChang; she tried a competition-first cab 1260 on her last two runs but couldn’t land either attempt.

Chloe Kim throws down 94-point run to win halfpipe gold

Defending gold medalist Chloe Kim of the U.S. opened with a huge method air, then nailed a frontside 1080, a cab 900, switch backside 540 and a cab 1080 to score a 94.00 on Run 1 of the women’s snowboard halfpipe final.

