Who Is First Love Of Kareena Kapoor Khan, She Revealed In An Interview – Not Shahid Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan, this person is Kareena Kapoor’s first love

Mumbai. There used to be a lot of discussions about the dating of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Shahid Kapoor. After some time both of them broke up and after that Kareena was inclined towards Saif Ali Khan. The two later married and now have two children. However, few people know that Kareena’s first boyfriend is not Shahid Kapoor but her childhood friend Vicky Nihalani. Vicky is the son of Pahlaj Nihalani.

Vicky considered soulmate

In an interview given to Rediff in 2003, Kareena Kapoor spoke openly about her first love. In this interview, he had taken the name of Vicky Nihalani for the first love. He had said that Vicky is his soulmate. At the age of just 13, he felt that he was in love with Vicky. For a long time, she considered Vicky as her soulmate. He said that Vicky always stood by him. She is his first love. During that time both did not think about what would happen in the future. The actress also said during this time that both are focused on work and are still together.

parted ways

However, both later got busy with their work and busy routine. And their paths parted. Vicki married Italian girl Justin. At the same time, Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012.

‘Jab We Met’ changed career and ‘Tashan’ changed life

In an interview, Kareena Kapoor had said that the films ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Tashan’ had changed her life a lot. Shahid and Kareena parted ways after ‘Jab We Met’. At the same time, during ‘Tashan’ she met Saif Ali Khan. Meeting him changed his life. Kareena said, ‘I thought ‘Tashan’ would change both my life and career, but ‘Jab We Met’ changed my career and ‘Tashan’ changed my life. I got the prince of my dreams and I also got married with him.