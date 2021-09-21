Who is Gabby Petito? – the new York Times

On September 11, Gabrielle Petito’s family reported her disappearance to the North Port, Fla., Police Department. She appears to have disappeared during a cross-country trip to the western United States with her fiancé, Brian Laundry, who returned to her home in North Port on September 1 without Ms. Petito, 22.

FBI officials said at a news conference Sunday that human remains were “consistent” with Ms Petito’s body, which was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern border of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Ms. Petito was working as a pharmacy technician to save money for the trip. According to her stepfather Jim Schmidt, she met Mr. Laundry, 23, at Bayport-Blue Point High School on Long Island. She is the eldest of six siblings.

The couple left New York on July 2 for what was supposed to be a four-month-long trip in a converted camper van and documented much of the trip with bright, carefree posts on social media. Near the top of Ms. Petito’s Instagram feed are the words: “Travel the world in our little van” and “Art, Yoga, and Vegeta.”