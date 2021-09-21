Who is Gabby Petito? – the new York Times
On September 11, Gabrielle Petito’s family reported her disappearance to the North Port, Fla., Police Department. She appears to have disappeared during a cross-country trip to the western United States with her fiancé, Brian Laundry, who returned to her home in North Port on September 1 without Ms. Petito, 22.
FBI officials said at a news conference Sunday that human remains were “consistent” with Ms Petito’s body, which was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern border of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
Ms. Petito was working as a pharmacy technician to save money for the trip. According to her stepfather Jim Schmidt, she met Mr. Laundry, 23, at Bayport-Blue Point High School on Long Island. She is the eldest of six siblings.
The couple left New York on July 2 for what was supposed to be a four-month-long trip in a converted camper van and documented much of the trip with bright, carefree posts on social media. Near the top of Ms. Petito’s Instagram feed are the words: “Travel the world in our little van” and “Art, Yoga, and Vegeta.”
In an Instagram post accompanying a photo taken at Arches National Park in Utah, Ms. Petito wrote about her afternoon at one of the park’s remarkable rock formations. She and Mr Laundry, the post said, were “capturing and enjoying nature without seeing anyone on line or taking photos! It felt like we had a whole delicate arch!”
