Who is Hasbulla Magomedov? And how old is the upcoming Russian social media star?



Except you reside below a rock, you’ve got seen Hasbulla Magomedov aka Mini Khabib on social media. Hasbulla reputation grew in 2020, and in 2021, he is just about in all places. Twitter, Fb, Instagram, TikTok; you title it. At first, Hasbulla’s look will confuse you; he has the stature of somewhat boy, however his face appears to be like manner older.

Hasbulla appears to be like like a five-year-old boy, however he is an 18-year-old blogger from Makhachkala, Dagestan. Opposite to common opinion, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla usually are not associated. Hasbulla and Khabib hail from the identical area, they usually do know one another, however they share no familial connection.

The expansion dysfunction behind Hasbulla’s stature has but to be made public

The dysfunction behind Hasbulla’s progress defect has but to be made public, however stories recommend that Hasbulla has Development Hormone Deficiency (also called dwarfism). It happens when the pituitary gland fails to provide enough quantities of somatotropin, the progress hormone.

A genetic anomaly will be the root reason behind the hormone deficiency, or the pituitary gland could also be absent from beginning. A mind damage also can trigger hormone insufficiency. Inadequate manufacturing of different hormones also can trigger Development Hormone Deficiency.

Hasbulla’s combat in opposition to Abduroziq has drawn criticism from some quarters

Hasbulla’s content material is principally enjoyable, and no person has an issue with that. His close to 700K following on Instagram reveals that individuals agree together with his content material.

Nevertheless, his combat in opposition to social media star Abduroziq has drawn some criticism. The combat was allegedly deliberate by MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev and occurred on 18th Might 2021. Hasbulla shared the face-off between him and Abduroziq on social media.

The ‘combat’ has turn out to be fairly common, however has additionally confronted criticism from some quarters. Uliana Podpalnaya, the head of Russian Dwarf Athletic Affiliation, described the combat as ‘unethical and flawed’ in a press release to Gazeta.ru.