Who is Hubert Hercules: All you need to know about Hubert Hercules; Hubert Harkazz defeated Great Roger Federer in the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2021; Who is Hubert Harkazz: Who is Hubert Harkazz? Who dreamed of Roger Federer’s 21st Grand Slam

Highlights In the semifinals, Hubert Harkj of Poland defeated Roger Federer

This marked the end of Federer’s journey to Wimbledon.

Hurcaz has been a big fan of Federer since childhood and considers him his hero

When ‘King of Grasscourt’ Roger Federer reached the semi-finals of the All England Club, his dream was to get very close to winning the 21st Grand Slam, but he suffered a surprise defeat against Hubert Harkaz of Poland. After the defeat, spectators greeted the historic All England club and the eight-time champion admitted that he did not know if he could play next Wimbledon.

After all, who is Hubert Harkaz?

Hubert Harkaz comes from an athletic athletic family. His mother, Jofia Maliszewska Hurkaj, was the junior tennis champion in Poland. Both his uncles were tennis players and his grandfather was an international volleyball player. Hurkaj’s younger sister Nika is also a tennis player. Thus, the love of tennis is a family gift in him.

Your hero is growing up watching Federer

He started playing tennis at the age of five. Watching Roger Federer on TV made her interested in professional tennis. In his early days, he was taught the skills of tennis by Philip Canzula. He made a career in 2019 with Craig Boynton, who coached John Isner and Sam Query. This is the first time he has beaten Federer to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam.

It was Roger Federer’s last Wimbledon match, which the 8-time champion gestured to.

The first Polish tennis star to do so

He is the first Polish player to win the ATP Masters 1000 singles title at the Miami Open earlier this year. In total, he has won three ATP singles titles, including Delray Beach (2021) and Winston-Salem (2019). Not only that, he has defeated world number four Stefanos Tsitipas.

Wimbledon 2021: Sensational loss to Roger Federer, Djokovic reaches semifinals for 10th time

That was the thrill of the quarterfinals

Federer was defeated 6-1, 7-6, 6-0 by 14th seeded Hubert Harkaz of Polau. Federer’s 22nd place in the tournament ended in a surprise one-sided defeat. It wasn’t Federer who is in the habit of watching tennis lovers around the world. He has played only eight matches since knee surgery last year. Federer, who was to celebrate his 40th birthday a month later, did not receive a stroke from the racket that made him a 20-time Grand Slam champion.

In his 429 Grand Slam match, Federer lost the set 6-0 for the third time. This had happened both times before at the French Open. Hurcaz, on the other hand, who considered Federer as his role model, said he had no idea of ​​the outcome.

