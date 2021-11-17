Who is Indian comedian Vir das who told in his poem defaming India image. Who is comedian Vir Das spoiling India’s image in his poem
Popular comedian Vir Das has been embroiled in a controversy due to one of his statements. Vir Das has shared a video of John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC on his YouTube video. After watching this video, Vir Das has been accused that he has tried to malign India’s image in front of America.
In this six-minute video, Vir Das talks about the alleged dual character of the people of India in front of the people of America. In this video Vir Das has said that I come from India where we worship women during the day. Gang rape in the night.
After this statement of Vir Das, many people opposed it and it has been said that Vir Das has tarnished the image of India. Vir Das’s video is being fiercely opposed on social media. Many people have demanded the arrest of Vir Das. An FIR has also been registered against Vir Das in Mumbai.
Poetry written by Vir Das
Vir Das has tried to say in his poem Two Indias that I come from India where AQI9000 is there. But we still lie on our roofs and watch at night. I come from India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape at night. However, after the controversy escalated, Vir Das has also apologized by coming on social media. Describing this video as his work, Vir Das said that his intention was not to insult the country.
Vir Das said hope from India
His intention is to remind that the country is great in spite of all its issues. Vir Das also said that people look at India with a hope. Not with hatred. People clap for India. Give respect. I am proud of my country. I live with this pride.
Mumbai Police accused of maligning India’s image in America
Bombay High Court lawyer Ashutosh J Dubey has filed a complaint against Vir Das. He has also shared this mention on his social media. It is written in this complaint that I have filed a complaint against Comedian Vir Das in Mumbai Police for maligning the image of India in America. which is inflammatory. Willfully made provocative and derogatory statements against India, Indian women and the PM of India.
who is vir das
Talking about Vir Das, he is very popular for his comedy and acting. Vir Das’s comedy is very popular in the country and abroad. In the year 2007, Vir Das made his debut with Akshay Kumar’s film Namastey London. After this she is known for her roles in films like Go Goa Gone, Badmaash Company and Daily Belly.
Who is Indian comedian Vir das who told in his poem defaming India image
