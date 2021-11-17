Who is Indian comedian Vir das who told in his poem defaming India image. Who is comedian Vir Das spoiling India’s image in his poem

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Popular comedian Vir Das has been embroiled in a controversy due to one of his statements. Vir Das has shared a video of John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC on his YouTube video. After watching this video, Vir Das has been accused that he has tried to malign India’s image in front of America.

In this six-minute video, Vir Das talks about the alleged dual character of the people of India in front of the people of America. In this video Vir Das has said that I come from India where we worship women during the day. Gang rape in the night.

After this statement of Vir Das, many people opposed it and it has been said that Vir Das has tarnished the image of India. Vir Das’s video is being fiercely opposed on social media. Many people have demanded the arrest of Vir Das. An FIR has also been registered against Vir Das in Mumbai.