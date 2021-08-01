Who is Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs, 100-Meter Dash Champion?

Before Sunday, an Italian had never won an Olympic medal in the 100 meters in his 125-year history of the game. Today, Lamont Marcell Jacobs is the first Italian to hold the title of the fastest man in the world.

Jacobs set a European record in the men’s 100 meters on Sunday, finishing in 9.80 seconds, to win the gold medal.

Jacobs, a 26-year-old sprinter and long jumper, was born in El Paso to an Italian mother and an African-American father. When his father, a US Army soldier, transferred to South Korea, he and his mother moved to Italy.

His parents separated when he was a baby, but Jacobs reconnected with his father for the first time a year ago, according to the Associated Press. After his 100-meter victory on Sunday, he said reuniting with his father was part of his mental preparation for the Games.