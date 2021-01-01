Who is Johnny Singer? Who is the singer of the song ‘Johnny Diloka De Silva’? The video of this singer has gone viral, who is Johnny who also has big fans?

A few days back, Sahadeva’s ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ had dominated the social media. Today, most of India knows Sahadeva. Similarly, clips of a singer are making waves on social media. On Instagram, Facebook and Twitter you will find clips of girls with velvety voices everywhere. Come on, let us know who John’s singer is.

Yohani is not Indian but Sri Lankan

Looking at most of the people on Instagram reel, it seems that this singer is mostly South Indian. Although you may be surprised that Yohani is not an Indian but a resident of Sri Lanka. His original song which is circulating on social media is not in Tamil or Malayalam but in Sinhala.

Amitabh Bachchan has also shared his video on the song

If you want to gauge the popularity of Yohani in India, take it that Bollywood emperor Amitabh Bachchan also shared a clip of Yohani’s song on social media against the backdrop of a scene from his film. While praising the song, Big Bean wrote, ‘Kya kiya aur kya ho gaya but the Sri Lankan song is really amazing’ Manike Maazhe Hithe ‘… Mere Is Kalia is a song edited by Pratibha Navya Naveli. But honestly ‘Manike Mala Hithe’ went on all night … It’s impossible to stop listening to this song … Excellent. ‘

John’s full name is Johnny Diloka DeSilva. He was born on July 30, 1993, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. He started his career as a YouTuber in 2016. Soon people started liking his songs and raps. Yohani has now been dubbed the ‘Rap Princess’ in Sri Lanka.



During her school days, John was a professional swimmer and water polo player. After school, John went to England to study. Yohani holds a degree in Logistics Management and Professional Accounting from her higher education. However, he later pursued a career in music.



The video clip of Yohani leaving Sri Lanka is going viral on social media in India and was released in May this year. You can get an idea of ​​how popular this video has become worldwide by the fact that it has received more than 77.5 million views in just 3 months. Watch this viral video of John:

Manike Mage Hithe has Tamil and Malayalam versions

When Yohani’s song Manike Maazhe Hithe became popular in India, fans started demanding Tamil and Malayalam versions of the song. As per the demand of the fans, Tamil and Malayalam versions of this song of Yohani have been released on 26th July this year. The video has received 1.3 million views on YouTube so far. Check out the Tamil-Malayalam version of this song: