Who Is Judge Regina Chu in the Kim Potter Trial?

The trial of Kimberly Potter, a former police officer accused of killing Donte Wright in a fatal shooting during a traffic stop, is being broadcast live on television and online.

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, some people will be allowed in the courtroom except the defendant, the jury, the judge and other court staff and the plaintiff and the defense attorney. Three seats each will be reserved for relatives of Mr. Wright and Miss Potter. Two seats will be reserved for the mobile pool of journalists.

Judge

Judge Regina Chu has been a judge in Henepin County for nearly two decades since Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura was appointed in 2002. She previously worked in private law practice and for the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office in the 1980s.

Judge Chu received his law degree from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, Minneapolis, now known as the Mitchell Hamline School of Law. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota.

Defendant

Kimberly Potter, 49, was an officer in the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years until she resigned a few days after Mr Wright’s death in April. She told the judge during the jury selection that she intended to take a stand for her own defense during the trial.

She faces two serious charges, first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter, and could face up to several years in prison if convicted.

Jury

The jury consists of 12 preliminary jurors, as well as two alternate members.

The judges were selected through a process in which the prosecutor and Ms. Potter’s lawyer were able to interview a potential jury. The identity of the judge will not be made public until the end of the trial.

Of the 12 primary judges, six are men and six are women, ranging in age from 20 to 60 years. Of the 12 jurors, nine are white, two are Asian and one is black. Hennepin County, from which the jurors were drawn, is approximately 68 percent white, 14 percent black, 8 percent Asian, and 7 percent Latino.

