Who is Kristina Timanovskaya? A Belarusian Sprinter and Unlikely Dissident.

She sparked the biggest political crisis of the Tokyo Olympics, but Kristina Timanovskaya did not want to be a symbol of repression in her native Belarus. She just wanted to run.

Timanovskaya, a 24-year-old sprinter whose specialty is the 200-meter sprint, became the center of an international drama after her delegation tried to send her home after the Games. She complained in an Instagram video that her coaches signed her up for an event she hadn’t trained for, the 4×400-meter relay, because they hadn’t done enough doping tests on her. other athletes.

“I will not say that politics entered my life, because in general there was no politics,” she said in a telephone interview, declining to give her location for security reasons. . She said she had been offered asylum by Poland, who told her she could continue her sports career.

“I simply expressed my dissatisfaction with the technical staff, who decided to put me in the relay race without telling me, without asking me if I am ready to run,” she said. She was concerned that a poor performance at an unknown event could cause her injury or trauma.