Who is Lael Brainard, President Biden’s pick for the Fed’s vice chair?
Lael Brainard, Governor of the Federal Reserve since 2014, Jerome H. as Fed Chair. Powell was poised for a possible replacement, but President Biden’s decision to raise her to the Fed’s No. 2 position would give her a stronger position at the center. The bank
Confirmed as vice president, Ms. Brennard is the Fed’s 108-year history of Janet L. She will be the third woman to play the role after Yellen and Alice Rivlin. Her term will begin in February 2022, following the resignation of current Vice President Richard Clarida.
Ms. Bernard may not be a household name, but she has been a player in Washington’s political circles for years, including holding a senior position in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration.
Take a look at who Ms. Brenard is and why Mr. Biden chose her for the top spot in the Fed.
Who is Lael Brainard?
Democrat Ms. Bernard began her career in policymaking in the 1990’s. During the Obama administration, Ms. Bernard served as Under Secretary of the Treasury for international affairs, earning a reputation as a perfectionist. In the department, she sought to pressure China to allow market forces to guide its currency, and to persuade Europe for a more ambitious economic rescue during the debt crisis.
Ms. Brennard also served as former President Bill Clinton’s Deputy National Economic Adviser. From 1990 to 1996, Ms. Brennard was an assistant and associate professor of applied economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
During the Cold War, Communist Poland and Germany flourished before the reunion of Ms. Brenard, the daughter of a Foreign Service officer. She received her doctorate in economics from Harvard University.
Mr Powell, who was nominated by Mr Biden for a second term as Fed chair on Monday, has repeatedly praised Ms Brenard’s intelligence in private conversations and has placed her in key roles at the Fed, including tapping to play a key role in shaping them. And overseeing the Fed’s emergency loan programs.
In January, Ms. Brennard was seen as a key contender for Mr. Biden’s position as Treasury Secretary, a position passed to Ms. Yellen.
What does the vice president do?
The Vice Chair, the No. 2 role in the Fed, officially has little authority, but the Vice Chair typically introduces new ideas in speeches and helps advise the Fed Chair’s views on policy issues.
Although Ms. Brenard is already part of Mr. Powell’s advisory circle, her new role will make her one of Mr. Powell’s closest allies on economic policy issues.
What are her views on economic policy?
Both Mr Powell and Mr Brennard have been cautious about raising interest rates and reacting to inflation. But he said he was watching changes in prices to make sure high inflation did not last long.
She also backed the Fed’s approach to reducing the bond-buying program, which was put in place to help markets and keep money flowing out of the economy during the epidemic. Some Fed officials have called for a quick “taper” on inflation, but Ms. Brennard did not suggest that she deviate from the path indicated by the Fed at its last policy meeting.
Will her new role change the Fed?
Ms. Brennard has spoken out on a number of issues, including the need for the Fed to play a more active role in climate-related issues to ensure that the financial system is ready for the possible consequences of climate change. It has also backtracked on recent moves by the Fed to loosen some of its post-crisis banking rules, including voting against the changes and issuing sharp objections criticizing the Fed’s approach.
Her new role could put her in a strong position to influence those topics.
Announcing her nomination, Mr Biden drew attention to the areas of climate change and economic regulation where he expected both Ms Brenard and Mr Powell to play a stronger role, saying: “I believe that urgent action is needed. Face the financial risks posed by climate change and stay away from emerging threats in your financial system.
