Louis Felber and Lena Dunham are in love. The couple has not hidden this fact on their Instagram account in recent months. And now she is married.

Asked when he knew he would like to marry Ms. Dunham, Mr. Felber replied via email on Monday: “There were a lot of moments, there were a lot of moments and there will be a lot of moments. I’m a Disney Not living in a movie where you’re sure who you want to spend the rest of your life with in a moment. Time is fluid and when you know, you know. I love my wife, who is my best friend. Good friend too.”

So who is Louis Felber?

Born in Winchester, England to a Peruvian mother and a British father, Mr Felber spent his early years in Peru and Chile before moving back to Britain at the age of 7. At the age of 17, he left the university and started pursuing a career in music. Guitar with many different bands.

More recently, Mr. Felber, 35, has been recording and performing under the name Attavalpa (his middle name after the 16th-century Incan ruler Atahualpa). On October 13, he would release a new single, “Peter Gabriel’s Dream”.