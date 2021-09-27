Who is Louis Felber? An interview with Lena Dunham’s husband
Louis Felber and Lena Dunham are in love. The couple has not hidden this fact on their Instagram account in recent months. And now she is married.
Asked when he knew he would like to marry Ms. Dunham, Mr. Felber replied via email on Monday: “There were a lot of moments, there were a lot of moments and there will be a lot of moments. I’m a Disney Not living in a movie where you’re sure who you want to spend the rest of your life with in a moment. Time is fluid and when you know, you know. I love my wife, who is my best friend. Good friend too.”
So who is Louis Felber?
Born in Winchester, England to a Peruvian mother and a British father, Mr Felber spent his early years in Peru and Chile before moving back to Britain at the age of 7. At the age of 17, he left the university and started pursuing a career in music. Guitar with many different bands.
More recently, Mr. Felber, 35, has been recording and performing under the name Attavalpa (his middle name after the 16th-century Incan ruler Atahualpa). On October 13, he would release a new single, “Peter Gabriel’s Dream”.
Below is an interview, edited for clarity, conducted on Zoom with Mr Felber in early September.
So how did you and Lena meet?
It was a blind date. A mutual friend of ours originally set us up. The first time we went out, we didn’t stop talking for eight hours.
Where did you go?
Only around central London because everything was closed.
So you’re walking the streets along the Thames?
Yeah and I think it was incredible, you know, I went into that. I’ve been on quite a few dates over the past year. As a person who is quite open, I think you are way too far behind on your first three dates. Or the first 10 dates. I was a little fed up with it, so I just walked into position Self, shall I say. And Lena liked it. And he is the one.
Is it fair to say that your relationship really deepened very quickly? Or is it just our impression through Instagram?
Yes, I mean, describe “intense”.
It seems that the two of you are very passionate about each other, that you are both very much in love, and it happened very quickly.
I think when you know, you know. I’ve only lived in this lifetime for 35 years, and I think it’s another old thing for people to hide their feelings. I am very much in the flow of getting to know that person. And I think Lena is the same, and I think — I look weird — but when you find your soul mate, you just know.
She is very open about you on Instagram. How does that make you feel?
It moves a lot. I’m still getting used to showing that kind of love by someone else. I’ve never shut him down, or turned anyone off for it. It’s beautiful that she expresses herself and I love being on the other end of it.
How do you like to be together?
It’s great, we’ve been living together for almost four months now. We both work a lot, and every morning is a blessing. And every evening, to be able to go to bed and chat with our best friend – we find it hard to go to sleep at a good time. It’s hardly eight hours.
What kind of dates do you go on now?
Oh My. She attends my gigs. None of us really drink, but we go for long walks on the heath, we see friends, we watch movies, we just watched “BoJack Horseman.” I could sit with him at the bus stop for ten hours and it would be the best day ever.
How do your parents like Lena?
They love her. My mom is very shy, and she creates all kinds of obstacles. It’s a safety thing, I think, from leaving a country when you’re very young, don’t know the language. I think maybe this is a handicap from childhood. I can relate to this. But with Lena she was just like best friends. She was very open about her feelings and they just loved each other. My father too.
Here’s the thing: Me and Lena’s parents are both still together, and I think that’s a great example.
Lena’s parents are artists: her mother is photographer Laurie Simmons and her father is painter Carol Dunham. your mother is a painter alma laura. Would you say that you and Lena are alike?
I think we have the same references. We were born in the same year, a month apart, I think we have the same sense of humour. I don’t know if we are the same. Lena will be able to answer more of this.
Does your mother have any work in your house?
We have got some of his paintings. They make me feel really calm.
Lena directed Video for your song “Tuck in Tight” A love song about your phone. What was it like working with him?
It’s the best – I love being directed by him. It’s like our relationship, it just flows. We have no argument. She is clearly very good at her job.
Did you hear about Lena or see her work before you started dating?
No, mom was a fan of “girls”. I remember my mother and my sister watching the show when I was touring in my 20s. But I’ve never seen it.
Have you seen it now?
I did not do it. But I’ve seen his current stuff. I saw “the industry” when we first started dating, and I made her next film, “Sharp Stick,” which is out next year. Really beautiful film.
When you are an artist, you are living in the present, in the future. You are looking for the next thing. Looking back is something that we really shouldn’t be doing too much, so that we can easily move on.
But I’ll see “Girls” one day to answer your question. I can see the effect it has had on people. I was at lunch with some old school friends and my friend’s sister was very excited about Leena. I asked, “What made you feel girls?” “I think it gave me a voice,” she said, “and it’s amazing.” What a beautiful thing to hear about your partner.
How would you describe your musical style to someone who hasn’t heard it before?
If I’m feeling lazy, I say “optional.” If I’m feeling cocky, I’d say it’s between Prince and Nirvana.
You have worked as a musician for most of your adult life. How did the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle suit you?
I basically toured a lot in my 20s playing guitar for various bands. When you’re on tour, you’re basically given what you want. Alcohol and weed were my main methods of numbness. In Britain, alcohol is considered normal on weekends. But if your job is to play every night, you are given alcohol every night. It’s almost like part of your job.
I wouldn’t say I’m sober, but I haven’t drunk since November. I just drink when I want. I call this “conscious drinking.” I never did AA, but I started therapy in 2017. The doctor would be like, you have to stop drinking so that you can hear your thoughts, and I would be like, no. This went on for about six months. And then I did a session of five-element acupuncture, and I stopped drinking for about a year.
It’s kind of romantic, isn’t it – musicians and wine.
Yeah, in my opinion, I think it’s a way to control the musicians. Most musicians are not in charge of their business, their money or the way they look or the way they are perceived. So it’s really easy to fall into that trap and be numb to everything and expect your manager to deal with things.
To me, the most punk rock thing to do is to be conscious. Ever since I’ve been conscious, I’ve managed to flesh out a lot of music and am more open to who I am.
