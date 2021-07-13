Who is Madhav Moghe? Actor and popular mimicry artist passes away due to lung cancer

Uncategorized

Actor and mimicry artist Madhav Moghe, handiest identified for featuring in motion photographs adore Salman Khan-Govinda comedy Accomplice and Meenakshi Seshadri’s Damini, passed away on Sunday in Mumbai after plagued by lung cancer. He became 68.

The actor, who became now now not conserving successfully since previous one month, became admitted to Bombay Health center closing week the set he became identified with lung cancer, his daughter Prachi Moghe acknowledged

Moghe became introduced abet dwelling on Saturday.

“He passed away on the present time early morning at his set. He wasn’t conserving successfully for the closing one month. His health saved deteriorating so he became admitted to Bombay Health center. Closing week, he became identified with closing stage lung cancer,” Prachi told PTI.

A be aware at Moghe’s profession

Moghe became identified for his mimicry, especially that of dreary star Sanjeev Kumar. His spoof of Kumar’s iconic persona Thakur from Sholay became broadly current.

He became a abnormal on the Sachin Pilgaonkar-hosted 1990s describe Ek Originate Teen, which featured parodies of Bollywood motion photographs Saudagar, Chupke Chupke and Gupt among others.

Here’s a clip from Ek Originate Teen



The actor’s earliest movie appearances had been in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996). He also featured in the 2005 comedy-romance Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, 2008 motion photographs Sasu Numbari Jawai Dus Numbri (Marathi) and Maan Gaye Mughall-E-Azam.

(With inputs from Press Belief of India)