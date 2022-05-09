Who Is Matthew Adesuyan? Everything To Know About Shanina Shaik’s Boyfriend



Matthew Adesuyan is an American-Nigerian Record Label owner who is in a relationship with an Australian model known as Shanina Shaik

He founded ventures such as ‘Bad Habit’, ‘Made By Us’, ‘I Versus Eye’, and also signed Burna Boy to his record label

Matthew’s girlfriend announced in May 2022 that they were expecting a baby together.

The Australian model, Shanina Shaik is quite famous as a model and for her relationships. She has now shone a light on Matthew Adesuyan who has been identified as the father of the baby she is expecting.

Matthew Adesuyan, Shaik’s boyfriend is also into entertainment, though. He has affiliations with the music industry and has made quite a name for himself. Adesuyan, though making waves now because of his relationship with the model, is known as a big shot. He has a connection with a 1947-founded record label known as Atlantic Records.

Who is Matthew Adesuyan?

Matthew Adesuyan is an American-born Nigerian who was born on the 26th of December 1990. His dad is a Nigerian man known as Olu Adesuyan who is purportedly the CEO of an Insurance company known as Cal-Society Insurance Services Inc. He is also said to be the co-founder of Society Insurance Services Inc.

Mrs. Julliet Adesuyan is Matthew’s mother and an American who worked as a broker in her husband’s aforementioned company. She reportedly graduated from North/West College in 1987. In summary, Matthew Adesuyan’s nationality is American-Nigerian.

Melody Adesuyan is the name of his younger sister and she is a medical doctor who graduated in 2021. Matthew’s younger sister is said to have attended St. George’s University after getting a Bachelor’s degree from Southern California. She attended Oakwood School and graduated in 2009.

Shanina’s boyfriend has another brother however, details about him aren’t quite public knowledge. It is however obvious Matthew loves and respects his relationship with his Nigerian family. On his Instagram page, he posted a photo showing that he was supporting the End Sars protest happening in Nigeria in October 2020.

Matthew Adesuyan Co-founded ‘Bad Habit’

Bad Habit is a record label that was co-founded by Matthew Adesuyan and Kirk Harding. The label is an affiliate of Atlantic Records which was founded in 1947. Bad Habit has been credited for the birth of so many famous artists, the world over.

The label has been in existence for quite a while and has seen artists such as The Neighborhood, Janine, and Gnash, gain their stance and fame in music. There are three key areas of Bad Habit which include the record label, management, and publishing.

He is also a Businessman

Asides ‘Bad Habit’, Adesuyan also has other enterprises he has his hands on. Matthew is an entrepreneur who founded a design brand known as ‘Made By Us’. The company dedicates itself to the production of media and fashionable new designs.

In addition, ‘I Versus Eye’ is reportedly one of his ventures. It is a production company that seeks to develop artists and their brands.

The Nigerian Producer Snubbed Nigerian Star artist, Wizkid, for another Artist

Matthew Adesuyan explained how he was initially introduced to Nigerian music by his father. He said that at the age of 14, his father hooked him on to a Nigerian artist known as 2Face. The first song he got to hear and like from 2Fcae was ‘African Queen’.

The producer also got to know about Wizkid however, upon stumbling on music from Burna Boy, he fell in love with the type of music he puts out. According to the label boss, he found out that he was of the same age bracket as Wizkid and wasn’t really hyped about him.

Matthew then made moves to meet with Burna Boy and get him signed to their record label. They met up at a Nigerian Restaurant known as 805 Restaurant in South London, in 2017.

Burna Boy and Adesuyan bonded over the dinner period and this fostered a relationship. Although Burna was skeptical about the record label, it seems like they did a good job at convincing him. The Nigerian artiste is currently signed to the record label.

Adesuyan is expecting a Baby with his Girlfriend

Matthew who has been dating the Saudi-Pakistani model Shanina Shaik is proudly expecting a baby. It isn’t known when the couple began to date but in the spirit of Valentine of 2021, they announced their relationship.

31 year-old Matthew hasn’t been linked to any other relationship before Shaik. However, the model has been in several other relationships. She was engaged to Gregory ‘DJ Ruckus’ Andrews in December of 2015. They got married in April 2018, their separation happened about a year later in June 2019.

Shanina was also in a relationship with a man recognized as Seyed. Shaik’s relationship with Matthew started at the end of her relationship with Seyed. The model and actress reportedly dated Ryan Leslie, Justin Bieber, Sean Combs, Tyson Beckford, and Julian Posey.

The ‘Victoria Secret’ model has stated that she is open to getting married again despite the failure of her past marriage.

The announcement of her pregnancy came on Mother’s day, May 8, 2022. This was during her third trimester. She admitted that she and Matthew has been keeping it secret for a while and it was becoming difficult to hold it in.

On the same day, Matthew wished his girlfriend and mother of his unborn baby, a happy mother’s day.

Shanina Shaik’s Boyfriend’s Net Worth

Matthew Adesuyan, the owner of Bad Habit record label also has some businesses attached to his entertainment business. However, his net worth is still uncertain and speculated to be within the range of $1 million to $5 million.

His girlfriend and mother of his unborn, Shanina Shaik is said to have a net worth of $10 million. She gathered this wealth from her career as a professional model and actress.