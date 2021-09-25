Who is Meng Wanzhou? – the new York Times

When Meng Wanzhou was arrested by Canadian authorities at Vancouver airport in December 2018 while changing flights, she suddenly became one of the world’s most famous detainees.

Her arrest – carried out at the request of the United States for her extradition on fraud charges – sparked a storm of accusations from China, put Ms Meng in legal custody, and put Canada in the middle of a fight between the two world powers. Put.

Ms. Meng has been a public face of Huawei. She began her career more than 25 years ago and became one of the company’s top executives, with responsibilities that included announcing its financial results.

Here’s what to know about the Chinese tech executive.

Who is Meng Wanzhou?

A sophisticated executive, Ms Meng is the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei and the eldest daughter of its founder Ren Zhengfei.