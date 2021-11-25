Who is more affordable and stylish bike in low price, know here

Stylish bike with long mileage at a low price, so here you can know who is a better option in TVS Raider vs Honda SP 125.

The two-wheeler sector of the country has a wide range of stylishly designed bikes with long mileage in a low budget, with the largest number of bikes from companies like TVS, Honda, Bajaj, Hero.

If you also want to buy your own stylish bike which also gives long mileage, then know here the complete details of two popular bikes of 125 cc segment.

For this comparison, today we have TVS Raider and Honda SP 125 bike, in which we will tell you the complete details of their price, features, mileage and specifications.

TVS Raider: The company has recently launched TVS Raider, which the company has launched with two variants.

This bike has been given a single cylinder 124.8 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates power of 11.38 PS and peak torque of 11.2 Nm, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Regarding the speed of the bike, the company claims that this bike achieves a speed of 0 to 60 kilometers per hour in 0 to 4 seconds.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that the Raider gives a mileage of 67 kilometers per liter, the starting price of TVS Raider is Rs 73,400, which goes up to Rs 85,469 in the top model.

Honda SP 125: Honda SP 125 is a popular bike of its company, which is also liked for style as well as mileage, this bike has been launched by the company with two variants.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it is given a 124 cc single cylinder engine that generates 10.8 PS of power and 10.9 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, Honda has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of Honda SP 125, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 65 kilometers per liter, the starting price of this bike is Rs 78,947 which goes up to Rs 83,242 in the top model.

