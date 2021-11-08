Who is more affordable and stylish bike, know here

Looking for a 125cc segment bike that is stylish with mileage, then know here who is better in Hero Super Splendor vs Honda Shine.

In the two-wheeler sector of the country, 125 cc segment bikes are the most preferred after mileage 100 cc bikes, due to their style and strong engine.

If you also want to buy a bike of this segment which is strong in terms of engine and mileage, then here you can know the complete details of those two bikes which come in low budget.

In this comparison, today we have Hero Super Splendor and Honda Shine, in which we will tell you the complete details of both of them from mileage to price and features.

Hero Super Splendor: Hero Super Splendor is a popular bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with two variants.

The bike has a single cylinder 124.7 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 10.8 PS of power and 10.6 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system of Hero Super Splendor, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. With which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Super Splendor gives a mileage of 56 to 75 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this bike is Rs 73,900 which goes up to Rs 77,600 in the top model.

Honda Shine: Honda Shine is a stylish bike of its own company which is liked for its strong engine. The company has launched two variants of this bike in the market.

The bike has a 124 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air cooled fuel injected technology. This engine generates 10.74 PS of power and 11 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel with tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, Honda claims that this Shine bike gives a mileage of 65 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 73,352.