Who is more affordable and stylish sedan in low budget, know here

If you want to buy a sedan with strong mileage with premium features, then know here who can be the best option in Hyundai Aura vs Honda Amaze.

After the budget cars with mileage available in the hatchback segment of the car sector, the most demand is for mid-range sedan cars.

If you are also planning to buy a sedan car with premium features in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of those two sedan cars which come in low budget.

In which we have Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze sedan for comparison, in which you will be able to know the complete details of both of them from the price to the features and specifications.

Hyundai Aura: Hyundai Aura is a popular car in its company’s sedan segment, which is preferred due to its low price. The company has launched its five variants in the market.

The engine of 1197 cc has been given in this car, which has three options of both petrol and diesel engines. Talking about its petrol engine, it is a 1.0-litre power engine that generates 83 PS of power and 114 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has an 8.0-inch infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like wireless charger, auto climate control, cooled glove box, rear wiper, height adjustable driver seat, dual airbags on the front seat, ISO fixed child seat anchors and rear parking sensors have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of this car, Hyundai claims that this car gives a mileage of 20 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this sedan is Rs 5.99 lakh which goes up to Rs 9.36 lakh in the top model.

Honda Amaze: Honda Amaze is a premium sedan coming in low budget, preferred for premium features and specifications, which the company has launched in three variants.

In Honda Amaze, the company has given a 1498 cc engine in which the option of both petrol and diesel has been given. Talking about its petrol engine, it is a 1.2-litre engine that generates 90 PS of power and 110 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features, Honda Amaze gets features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, dual airbags on the front seat, ISO fixed child seat anchors, and rear parking sensors.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this sedan gives a mileage of 19 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 6.32 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.15 lakh in the top model.