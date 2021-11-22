Who is more affordable and stylish sports bike in low price, know here

Want to buy a sports bike in a low budget, then know here who is a better option in Hero Xtreme 160R vs Suzuki Gixxer.

The demand for the sports bike segment in the country’s two-wheeler sector has increased rapidly in the recent times, in view of which all the major companies have launched their bikes in this segment.

If you also want to buy a sports bike but the budget is less, then know here the complete details of two attractively designed sports bikes coming in low budget.

Here for comparison, we have Hero Xtreme 160R and Suzuki Gixxer, in which you will know the complete details of both of them from price to features and specification.

Hero Xtreme 160R: Hero Xtreme 160R is an attractively designed sports bike which is preferred for a low price. The company has launched this bike with five variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, then it has been given in 163 cc engine with single cylinder which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 15.2 PS and peak torque of 14 Nm, with which a 5-speed gearbox has been given. Regarding the speed of this bike, the company claims that this bike will achieve 0 to 60 kmph in 4.7 seconds Is.

Talking about the braking system, the company has given disc brakes in the front and rear wheels with which a single channel ABS system has been added.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 55.47 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Xtreme 160R is Rs 1,14,180 which goes up to Rs 1,16,660 in the top model.

Suzuki Gixxer: Suzuki Gixxer is an aggressively designed sports bike which the company has launched in the market with only one variant.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has a 155 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air cooled and fuel injected technology.

This engine generates the power of 13.6 PS and peak torque of 13.8 Nm, with which a 5-speed gearbox has been given Single channel ABS system has been added.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 54 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of this bike is Rs 1,24,368.