Who is more affordable CNG hatchback in low budget, know here

Want to buy a CNG car but have not been able to choose any car yet, then know here who is more affordable hatchback on CNG in Maruti Celerio vs Hyundai Santro.

The demand for CNG cars has also increased significantly in the country’s auto sector for some time due to which the rapidly increasing prices of petrol and diesel.

If you too are planning to buy a CNG car. So here you can know the complete details of those two hatchback CNG cars which give strong mileage with more features in less budget.

For this comparison today we have Maruti Celerio and Hyundai Santro. In which we will tell the complete details from the price to the features of these two cars.

Maruti Celerio: Maruti Celerio is the most liked hatchback after its company’s Alto 800. The company has launched this car in three variants, many of which have also been given in sub-variants.

The company has given the option of CNG only in the mid variant of this car. In which the company has given a petrol engine of 1.0 liter capacity of 998 cc.

This engine generates maximum power of 68 PS and peak torque of 90 Nm. On the other hand, in CNG mode, the same engine generates 60 PS of power and 78 Nm of peak torque. This car has been given a five-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the Celerio, features like manual AC, keyless entry, multi-adjust driver seat, dual airbags on the front seat, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors have been provided.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 21.63 km per liter on petrol engine, on the other hand the same mileage increases to 30.47 km per kg on CNG mode. Its starting price is Rs 4.65 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.0 lakh in the top model.

Hyundai Santro: Hyundai Santro is the popular car of its company’s hatchback segment, which has been launched with four variants. The company has given the option of CNG kit in its mid variant Magna only.

This car has been given 1086 cc engine which is a 1.1 liter capacity petrol engine. This engine generates 69 PS of power and 99 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the Santro, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect.

Apart from this, features like rear AC vents, dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensor with camera, ABS and EBD have been given.

Hyundai claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.3 kmpl on petrol engine and 30.48 kmpl on CNG. The starting price of this car is Rs 4.73 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.44 lakh on going to the top model.