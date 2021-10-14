Who is more affordable hatchback in low budget, know here

If you are planning to buy a car with good mileage in a low budget, then know here who can be a better option between Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 vs Datsun Redi GO.

There is a wide range of low budget and high mileage hatchback cars in the car sector of the country. In which cars of companies like Maruti, Datsun, Hyundai, Renault are very much liked.

If you also want to buy a high mileage car in minimum budget. So here you can know the complete details of the top 2 cars that you can get at a low price.

Here we have selected Maruti Alto 800 and Datsun redi GO cars for comparison. In which you will be able to know the complete details from the price of these two to the features and mileage to the specification.

Maruti Alto 800: Maruti Alto is the best selling entry level hatchback of its company which became the best selling car in the country in the month of September. The company has launched three variants of this car in the market.

In this Alto 800, the company has given a 796 cc engine with 0.8 liter capacity which generates power of 48 PS and peak torque of 69 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features of this car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, features like keyless entry, power windows, power steering, dual airbags on the front seat, ABS, EBD rear parking sensors have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 22.59 kmpl on petrol and 31.59 kmpl on CNG. The starting price of Maruti Alto 800 starts from Rs 3.15 lakhs, which goes up to Rs 4.82 lakhs when it goes to the top model.

Datsun Redi-Go: Datsun Redi Go is the cheapest car of its company, which the company has launched in four variants. The company has given 999 cc engine in this car.

The option of two variants has been given with this engine. In this, the first engine is 0.8 liter and the second engine is 1.2 liter capacity. Talking about its 0.8 liter capacity engine, it can generate 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Connect.

Apart from this, features like rear parking sensor, digital tachometer, airbags on the driver’s seat, rear parking sensor, EBD and ABS have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.0 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 3.83 lakh which goes up to Rs 4.95 lakh.