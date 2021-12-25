Who is more economical in price and mileage, know full details here

If you want to buy a scooter, then before that know here who is the best option between Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter.

The range of scooter segment present in the two wheeler sector of the country has now become very big like the bike segment, in which low budget mileage scooters to sporty designed scooters are available.

If you are looking for a mileage scooter for yourself, then here you can know the complete details of two popular scooters of the country which are the best selling scooters of their company.

For this comparison, today we have Honda Activa 6G and TVS Jupiter, in which we will tell you the complete details of their price, features, mileage and specifications.

Honda Activa 6G: Honda Activa is the best selling scooter of its company as well as the country, which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, the company has given a single cylinder of 109.51 cc which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates the power of 7.79 PS and peak torque of 8.79 Nm, with which the transmission of this scooter is given automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, Honda claims that this Honda Activa 6G gives a mileage of 60 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Honda Activa is Rs 69,645 which goes up to Rs 72,891 when going to the top variant.

TVS Jupiter: TVS Jupiter is the best selling scooter of its company, which the company has launched with five variants. In this scooter, TVS has given a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 7.88 PS of power and 8.8 Nm of peak torque, with which the transmission of this scooter has been given automatic.

Talking about the braking system, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. Regarding the mileage of the scooter, TVS claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 64 kilometers per liter, starting price of TVS Jupiter It is Rs 66,273 which becomes Rs 76,573 when going to its top variant.