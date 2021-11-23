Who is more economical scooter in style and mileage, know here

Looking for a stylish scooter with light weight, then know here which is a better option in Hero Pleasure Plus vs Honda Dio.

The two-wheeler sector has a wide range of scooters ranging from light weight scooters to heavy sporty look and design scooters.

If you also want to buy a light weight mileage scooter but still not able to choose the right option, then here you can know the complete details of these two selected scooters.

In this comparison, today we have Hero Pleasure Plus and Honda Dio scooter, in which we will tell you the complete details of the price, mileage, features and specifications of both of them so that you can choose the right option.

Hero Pleasure Plus: Hero Pleasure Plus is a popular scooter of its company, which has recently been launched with the updated version, the company has launched five variants of this scooter in the market.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, the company has given a single cylinder 110.9 cc engine which generates 8.1 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the braking system of this scooter, a combination of drum brake has been given in its front and rear wheel. Regarding the mileage of Pleasure Plus, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 63 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. .

Talking about the price of Hero Pleasure Plus, its starting price is Rs 61,900 which goes up to Rs 71,100 in the top model.

Honda Dio: Honda Dio is an attractively designed scooter which Honda has launched in the market with three variants.

Talking about the engine and power of Dio, it has a single cylinder of 109.51 cc which is based on fuel injected technology, this engine generates 7.6 PS of power and 9 Nm of peak torque and its transmission has been given automatic.

Talking about the braking system, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels. Regarding the mileage of Honda Dio, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 55 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI, Honda The starting price of Dio is Rs 61,900, which goes up to Rs 71,100 on moving to the top model.