Who is more economical scooter with light weight in low price, know here

If you want to buy a light weight scooter with long mileage, then here you can know who will prove better in Hero Pleasure Plus vs TVS Zest.

The two-wheeler segment of the two-wheeler sector in the country has a wide range of scooters with some scooters being preferred for their light weight and economical mileage.

If you are also looking for a light weight scooter that comes in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of two attractive scooters.

In which we have Hero Pleasure Plus and TVS Scooty Zest for comparison, in which we will tell you the complete details from price to mileage and specification of these two.

Hero Pleasure Plus: Hero Pleasure Plus is a popular scooter of its company which has recently been launched in Xtec variant.

In this scooter, the company has given a single cylinder engine of 110.9 cc which generates power of 8.1 PS and peak torque of 8.7 Nm. The transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the features of the scooter, a large storage has been given under its seat, besides features like USB charging part, analog instrument console, side stand indicator have been given.

In the braking system of the scooter, a combination of drum brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given with tubeless tyres.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives mileage of up to 63 kilometers per liter. Its starting price is Rs 61,900 which goes up to Rs 69,500 in the top model.

TVS Scooty Zest: TVS Scooty Zest is a light weight and powerful mileage scooty which the company has launched in two variants.

The 109.7 cc engine given in this scooter is based on Eco Thrust Fuel Injection technology. This engine generates 7.81 PS of power and 8.8 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of the scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of TVS Zest, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 62 kmpl. The starting price of this scooter is Rs 64,641 which goes up to Rs 66,318 after going to the top model.

