Who is more mileage scooter with sporty design, know here

If you want to buy a sporty design scooter with high speed, then here you can know who is better between TVS Ntorq 125 vs Aprilia Storm 125.

In the two-wheeler sector in the country, the scooter segment has a wide range of light weight mileage scooters along with sporty look and fast speed scooters.

If you also want to buy a scooter with strong speed and style with a sporty look, then here you can know the complete details of two popular scooters of this segment.

In which today we have selected Aprilia Storm 125 and TVS Ntorq 125 scooter for comparison, in which we are going to tell the complete details from their price to features.

Aprilia Storm 125: Aprilia Storm is a popular scooter of its company which is liked for its fast speed and the company has launched it in two variants.

The scooter is powered by a single cylinder 124.45 cc engine that generates 9.92 PS of power and 9.6 Nm of torque. The transmission of the scooter is given automatic.

Talking about the braking system of Aprilia, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel, which has been added to the alloy wheel and tubeless tyres.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 50.08 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. Its starting price is Rs 87,082.

TVS Ntorq 125: TVS Ntorq is the best selling scooter after its company Jupiter which is liked for its design and speed. The company has launched in the market with five variants.

TVS has given a single cylinder 124.8 cc engine in this scooter based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates 10.2 PS of power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of the scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of Ntorq, the combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this Ntorq gives a mileage of 56.23 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of this scooter is Rs 73,370.