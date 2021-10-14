Who is more powerful and stylish cruiser bike, know here

Want to take a cruiser bike but the choice has not been made yet, then know here who can be your choice between Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda Hness CB350.

The two-wheeler sector of the country has become so big today that you can easily find cruisers and sports bikes ranging from low cost mileage bikes to high end range.

In which today we are talking about the cruiser segment of the two-wheeler sector, which is very much liked by the youth. If you are also planning to get a stylish cruiser bike, then know here about the two popular cruise bikes which are the best selling bikes of their company.

Here for comparison, we have Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda Hness CB350 cruiser bikes, in which we are telling the complete details of both of them from price to specification.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a popular bike of its company, which the company has launched with five variants.

In this bike, the company has given a 349.34 cc single cylinder engine which generates maximum power of 20.21 PS and peak torque of 27 Nm.

In the braking system of this bike, the company has also given a single channel ABS system with disc brakes in the front and rear wheels. The tires of the bike are given tubeless.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 41.55 kmpl. The starting price of the bike is Rs 1.84 lakh which goes up to Rs 2.15 lakh in the top model.

Honda Hness CB350: This bike of Honda is a stylish cruiser bike of its company, which competes directly with Royal Enfield and Jawa. The company has launched two variants of this bike in the market.

The bike is powered by a 348.36 cc single cylinder engine that generates 21.07 PS of power and 30 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the braking system, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which dual channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding mileage, Honda claims that this bike gives a mileage of 45.8 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 1.94 lakh, which goes to Rs 1.99 lakh on going to the top model.