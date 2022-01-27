Who is more powerful scooter in style, mileage and price, know here

TVS Ntorq 125 vs Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Who can fit in your budget, know the complete details of these two scooters here.

The scooter segment of the two wheeler sector has a long range of mileage scooters with sporty designs and high speed scooters which also offer hi-tech features.

If you also want to buy a stylish scooter which also gives long mileage, then here you can know the complete details of the top popular scooter of this segment.

For this comparison, today we have TVS Ntorq and Yamaha Ray ZR 125, in which we are talking about the complete details from the price to the features of both of them.

TVS Ntorq 125: TVS Ntorq comes in the list of best selling scooter of its company and TVS has launched five variants of this scooter in the market.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, it has a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine which generates 10.2 PS of power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the braking system of TVS Ntorq scooter, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been installed.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this TVS Ntorq 125 scooter gives a mileage of 56.23 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Ntorq 125 starts at Rs 75,445 which goes up to Rs 87,550 on the top model.

Yamaha Ray ZR 125: The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 scooter is an attractively designed scooter that Yamaha has launched in five variants.

It is powered by a single-cylinder 125 cc engine that generates 8.2 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. Talking about the braking system of the scooter, disc brake has been installed in its front wheel and drum brake has been installed in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company Yamaha claims that this Yamaha Ray ZR 125 scooter gives a mileage of 66 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Yamaha Ray ZR is Rs 76,830, which goes up to Rs 83,830 on the top variant.

Important notice: The price and mileage of both the scooters mentioned here is based on the available data which is subject to change in future by the company.