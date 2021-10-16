Who is more stylish and affordable sports bike in less budget, know here

If you are also fond of fast sports bike, then here you can know who can be the best option for you in low budget between Hero Xtreme 200S vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

The segment that is most liked among the youth in the two-wheeler sector of the country is the sports and cruiser bike segment, in which today we are talking about the sports segment.

In this sports segment, sports bikes from leading companies like Bajaj, Hero, Honda, Suzuki and TVS are present in a wide range. If you are also fond of speed, then here you can know the complete details of those two sports bikes which have been the best selling bikes of their company.

For this comparison, today we have Hero Xtreme 200S and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 sports bikes in which you will know the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Hero Xtreme 200S: Hero Xtreme 200S is a popular sports bike of its company, which the company has launched in only one variant.

This bike has been given a single cylinder 199.6 cc engine which is based on oil cooler technology.

This engine generates power of 18.08 PS and peak torque of 16.45 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which a single channel ABS system has also been added.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this sports bike gives mileage of 45 to 54 kilometers per liter. Its starting price is Rs 1.27 lakh.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200: The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is a popular bike in the Pulsar series that is liked for its aggressive styling and speed. The company has launched it in only one variant.

The bike has been given a 199.5 cc single cylinder engine which is based on liquid cooled fuel injected technology. This engine generates 24.5 PS of power and 18.5 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been given. Regarding the mileage of the bike, Bajaj claims that this bike gives a mileage of 40.84 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.33 lakh.