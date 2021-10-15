Who is more stylish and affordable sports bike in the mid range, know here

There are fans of sports bikes but the budget to buy is less. So here you can know the better option for yourself between the mid-range TVS Apache RTR 160 and Bajaj Pulsar 150.

The sports bike segment in the country’s two-wheeler sector is undoubtedly small, but the number of youth who like it is quite high. The highest demand in this segment is for bikes of major companies like Yamaha, Bajaj, TVS and Hero.

If you also want to buy a sports bike in a low budget, then here we are going to tell the details of those two bikes that you can bring home in a low budget.

For this comparison today we have TVS Apache 160 and Bajaj Pulsar 150 bikes. In which we will tell you the complete price, features and specification of both these bikes.

TVS Apache RTR 160: Apache RTR 160 is the entry level bike of its company’s sports segment, which the company has launched in two variants.

The bike has a single cylinder engine of 159.7 cc. This engine generates 15.53 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of peak torque. A five-speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

While improving the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels. With which a single channel ABS system has been given. The tires of the bike are given tubeless.

Regarding the mileage of this bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 53.32 kmpl. This mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of the bike is 1.06 lakhs.

Bajaj Pulsar 150: The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is a stylish sports bike that is loved for its speed and design. The company has launched two variants of this bike in the market.

The bike is powered by a single cylinder 149.5 cc engine that generates 14 PS of power and 13.25 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

Disc brakes have been given in the front wheel and rear wheel of the bike, with which a single channel ABS system has been given. The tires of the bike are tubeless.

Regarding mileage, Bajaj claims that this bike gives a mileage of up to 50 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this Bajaj Pulsar 150 is Rs 98,291 which goes up to Rs 1.07 lakh in the top model.