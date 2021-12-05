Who is more stylish and economical cruiser bike in less price, know here

If you are fond of cruiser bikes, then know here which bike can fit in your budget between Bajaj Avenger Street 160 vs Suzuki Intruder in the mid range.

There is a huge demand for cruiser bikes in the country’s two wheeler sector, in which bikes ranging from 160 cc to 650 cc are easily available, if you also want to buy a cruiser bike that comes in the mid range and is also stylish, then know here. Complete details of two popular bikes.

Today in Cruiser Bike Compare, we have Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and Suzuki Intruder, in which you will be able to know the complete details of both of them from price to features.

Bajaj Avenger Street 160: The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is a lightweight stylish cruiser bike that the company has launched in only one variant.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has a 160 cc engine with single cylinder which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 15 PS of power and 13.7 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 47.2 kilometers per liter, the starting price of Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is Rs 1.08 lakh, which increases when it is on-road.

Suzuki Intruder: Suzuki Intruder is an attractively designed cruiser bike which the company has launched in the market with only one variant.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, then it has been given a single cylinder 155 cc engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 13.6 PS and peak torque of 13.8 Nm, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and disc brake in the rear wheel, with which single Channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this Intruder bike gives a mileage of 44 kilometers per liter, the starting price of Suzuki Intruder is Rs 1.27 lakh, which increases when it is on-road.