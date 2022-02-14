Who is more stylish and long mileage scooter in low price, know here

If you want to buy Best Mileage Scooter then here you can know who can give 65 kmpl mileage in Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs Honda Grazia.

The scooter segment of the two wheeler sector today is filled with a long range of scooters from mileage scooters to premium designs and features, in which today we are talking about the two scooters of the 125 cc segment, which with their design are able to improve their mileage. Are also liked.

For this comparison, we have Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Honda Grazia, in which we will tell the complete details of both of them from price to features.

Hero Maestro Edge 125: Hero Maestro Edge 125 is an attractively designed scooter which the company has launched in the market with 6 variants.

The scooter is powered by a 124.6 cc single cylinder engine that can generate 9.1 PS of power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque.

In the braking system of this scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 65 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Maestro Edge 125 is Rs 73,450 which goes up to Rs 82,320 on the top variant.

Honda Grazia: Honda Grazia comes in the list of its company’s best selling scooter, which the company has launched with three variants. This scooter has a 124 cc single cylinder engine that generates 8.25 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given, with which alloy wheel and tubeless tyre have been installed.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, Honda claims that it gives a mileage of 49 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Honda Grazia is Rs 78,389, which goes up to Rs 87,668 on its top variant.