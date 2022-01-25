Who is more stylish and powerful sports bike in low price, know here

Want to buy Sports Bike but budget is less then read here which is best for you in low cost Hero Xtreme 160R vs Yamaha FZS FI V3.

In the two wheeler sector, the sports bike segment, despite being small, remains in great demand, which is most liked among the youth.

If you are also fond of sports bikes and want to buy a good bike in a low budget, then we will tell you the complete details of two top sports bikes which come in low budget.

In this comparison, we have Hero Xtreme 160R and Yamaha FZS FI V3 bikes in which you will know the complete details from the price to the features of these two bikes.

Hero Xtreme 160R: Hero Xtreme 160R is a popular bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has a 163 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 15.2 PS of power and 14 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system of the bike, disc brakes have been given in its front and rear wheels with which a single channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding mileage, Hero claims that this bike gives a mileage of 55.47 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Xtreme 160R is Rs 1.11 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.16 lakh on the top variant.

,read this also– Take home Bajaj CT100 with full year warranty for half the price, get 89 kmpl mileage)

Yamaha FZS FI V3: Yamaha FZS FI V3 is an aggressively designed sports bike that the company has launched in two variants.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes with ABS give strong mileage up to 84 kmpl with great styling at a low price, read details)

Talking about the engine of this bike, it has a single cylinder of 149 cc which is based on air-cooled technology. This engine generates 12.4 PS of power and 13.3 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system, the company has given disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Yamaha claims that it gives a mileage of 55.42 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Yamaha FZS FI V3 starts at Rs 1.14 lakh which goes up to Rs 1.18 lakh on the top variant.