Who is more stylish and powerful sports bike, know here

If you want to buy a sports bike in the mid range, then you can know here who is more stylish and powerful in Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF250.

In the two-wheeler sector of the country, after the budget bike with mileage, the cruiser and sports segment are very much liked. In which today we are talking about the sports bike segment.

In this segment, sports bikes from companies like Bajaj, Suzuki, Yamaha, Hero, Honda are present in a long range. If you also like sports bikes, then here you can know the complete details of those two bikes which fit in your budget and give strong style and speed.

For comparison here we have Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Bajaj Dominar 250, in which you will know the complete details of both of them from price to features.

Bajaj Dominar 250: Bajaj Dominar is a naked sports bike which is very much liked by the speed and adventure enthusiasts. The company has launched this bike in only one standard version.

In this bike, the company has given a 248.77 cc single cylinder engine which generates 30 PS of power and 24 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission with slipper clutch.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a disc brake of 300 mm in the front wheel and 230 mm in the rear wheel. With which dual channel ABS system has also been added.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 35.03 kmpl. The starting price of the bike is Rs 1.54 lakh.

Suzuki Gixxer 250: Suzuki Gixxer 250 is the best selling sports bike of its company which is well-liked for its design. The company has launched two variants of this bike in the market.

In this bike, Suzuki has given a single cylinder 249 cc engine which is based on oil cooled fuel injected technology. This engine generates 26.5 PS of power and 22.2 Nm of peak torque. This bike has a 5 speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brake in both the front and rear wheels with which dual channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this Suzuki Gixxer gives a mileage of 38.5 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is 1.83 lakhs which goes up to Rs 1.84 lakhs in the top model.