Who is more stylish and premium features car in low budget, know here

Want to buy a car in the mid range that gives the feel of an SUV. So here know who can be the best option in Mahindra KUV 100 NXT vs Maruti Ignis.

The demand for micro SUV segment has increased tremendously in the last two years in the country’s car sector. Due to which the features of SUV are available in the mid-range.

If you also want to buy a micro SUV, then know here the details of the top 2 micro SUVs coming in low budget, in which premium design and features are available.

For this comparison today we have Mahindra KUV 100 NXT and Maruti Ignis cars. In which we are telling the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT: Mahindra KUV100 NXT is the company’s most affordable micro SUV with four variants launched in the market.

The company has given an engine of 1198 cc in it, which is a 1.2 liter capacity petrol engine. This engine generates 82 PS of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about its features, features like 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, low fuel warning, halogen type light, steering mounted audio and calling control system, high-adjustable driver seat, ABS and EBD have been provided.

Regarding its mileage, Mahindra claims that this car gives a mileage of 18.15 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 6.08 lakh, which goes up to Rs 7.74 lakh in the top model.

Maruti Ignis: Maruti Ignis is a premium hatchback car of its company, which the company has launched in variable variants. In this car, the company has given an engine of 1197 cc which is 1.2 liter capacity.

This engine can generate 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. The option of 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT gearbox has been given with this engine.

Talking about the features, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Apart from this, features like auto AC, rear parking sensor with camera have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the car, Maruti claims that it gives a mileage of 20.89 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 5.10 lakh, which goes up to Rs 7.47 lakh in the top model.