Who is more stylish bike with 86 kmpl mileage in low budget, know here

If you want both style and mileage in a low budget, then you can know here. Which can be the best option for you in TVS Star City Plus vs Hero Passion Pro

Among all the mileage bikes present in the two-wheeler sector of the country, there are some bikes that offer tremendous style with strong mileage.

If you are also looking for a stylish mileage bike for yourself. So here we are telling you the complete details of those two bikes of the country which come with the combination of mileage and style at a low price.

In this comparison today we have TVS Star City Plus and Hero Passion Pro bikes. In which you will know the price, features, mileage and specification of these two every small detail.

TVS Star City Plus: Star City Plus is the best selling bike of its company, which is preferred for both mileage and style. The company has launched its two variants in the market.

It has a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injection technology. This engine generates power of 8.19 PS and peak torque of 8.7 Nm. 4 speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. Both the tires of the bike have been given tubeless.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this Star City Plus gives mileage of 86 kmpl. This mileage is ARAI certified. The starting price of this bike is Rs 68,475 which goes up to Rs 70,975 in the top model.

Hero Passion Pro: Hero Passion Pro is a reliable and stylish bike of its company. It is preferred for both style and mileage. The company has launched four variants of this bike in the market.

The bike is powered by a single-cylinder 113 cc engine that can generate 9.15 PS of power and 9.89 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 4 speed manual gearbox.

Disc brake has been given in the front wheel of the bike and drum brake in the rear wheel. With which tubeless tires have been given. Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that Hero Passion Pro gives a mileage of 70 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 70,375 which goes up to Rs 75,100 in the top model.