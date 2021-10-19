Who is more stylish bike with long mileage in low budget, know here

If you want to buy a 125cc segment bike which is stylish as well as giving mileage, then know here who can be a better option in Hero Glamor vs Honda Shine.

After 100 cc mileage bikes in the two-wheeler sector, 125 cc bikes are most in demand due to the combination of strong engine and style with mileage.

If you also want to buy a 125 cc segment bike that is stylish with strong mileage, then here we are going to tell you about two such bikes.

Today, for comparison, we have Hero Glamor and Honda Shine, in which you will know the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Hero Glamor: The name of Hero Glamor also comes in the mileage bikes of Hero MotoCorp which are in highest demand. The company has launched eight variants of this bike in the market.

The bike has been given a 124.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected powertrain technology. This engine generates power of 10.84 PS and peak torque of 10.6 Nm. It is paired with a 4 speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of Hero Glamor, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 69.49 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of this bike is Rs 75,900 which goes up to Rs 85,100 in the top model.

Honda Shine: Honda Shine is a stylish bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with two variants. In Honda Shine, the company has given a 124 cc single cylinder engine, which is an engine based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine can generate 10.74 PS of power and 11 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with which tubeless tires have been added.

Regarding mileage, it is claimed that this bike gives a mileage of 65 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 72,787, which goes to Rs 77,582 on going to the top model.