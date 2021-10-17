Who is more stylish bike with long mileage in low budget, know here

If you want style with long mileage, then know here who can be a better option for you in a low budget between TVS Radeon vs Hero Passion Pro.

The country’s two-wheeler sector has a wide range of low-budget and fuel-efficient mileage bikes that showcase a wide range of bikes from leading companies like Hero, TVS and Bajaj.

If you are also planning to buy a new bike, then here you can know the complete details of those two bikes which are stylish with strong mileage in low budget.

Today, for comparison, we have TVS Radeon and Hero Passion Pro bikes, in which we will tell the complete details of the price and features of both of them.

TVS Radeon: TVS Radeon has been recently launched by the company which is liked for style and comfortable riding. The company has launched this bike in three variants.

The bike has been given a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine which is based on fuel injection technology with air-cooled motor.

This engine generates power of 8.19 PS and peak torque of 8.7 Nm. This engine is mated to a 4 speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 73.68 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 59,992 which goes up to Rs 69,782 after going to the top model.

(read this also– This bike will transport Kedarnath from Delhi to Kedarnath in just Rs 400, know full details from price to features)

Hero Passion Pro: Hero Passion Pro is a popular bike of its company, which the company has updated and launched in the market with new features and designs. The company has launched four variants of this bike in the market.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

In the bike, the company has given a 113 cc single cylinder engine which generates 9.15 PS of power and 9.89 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 4 speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this Passion Pro gives a mileage of 70 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of this bike is Rs 70,375, which goes to Rs 75,100 on going to the top model.