Who is more stylish scooter in less budget, know here

If you want to buy a stylish scooter that is available in a low budget, then here you can know who is the right choice in Suzuki Burgman Street Vs Aprilia SXR 160.

The scooter segment of the two-wheeler sector in the country has become so big today in which you can easily get from budget scooters with mileage to sporty style scooters.

If you also want to buy a stylish scooter, then here we are telling you the complete details of those two scooters which are strong in terms of style.

For this comparison, today we have Aprilia S X R 160 and Suzuki Burgman Street scooter, in which we are telling the complete details of both of them from price to features.

Aprilia SXR 160: Aprilia SXR 160 scooter is a sporty design high speed scooter which the company has launched in only one variant.

This scooter has a 160 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates 10.9 PS of power and 11.6 Nm of peak torque, the transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with which tubeless tires have been installed.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 47 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. Its starting price is Rs 1.27 lakh.

(read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

Suzuki Burgman Street: Suzuki Burgman Street Scooter is a popular stylish scooter of its company, which the company has launched with two variants.

(read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

In this scooter, the company has given a 124 cc engine with a single cylinder which generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque.

The transmission of the scooter is automatic, with which in the braking system, the company has given disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. Regarding mileage, Suzuki claims that this Burgman Street gives a mileage of 55.89 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Its starting price is Rs 85,100 but when on road, this scooter becomes Rs 10,229 after adding RTO fee, Rs 5,461 for insurance and Rs 1,00,990 after adding other expenses.